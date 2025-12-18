Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 74.7% in the second quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 83,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 77,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,056,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

