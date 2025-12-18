Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.
About Energias de Portugal
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energias de Portugal
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Rate Cuts Make These 3 Income ETFs More Attractive Than Ever
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.