Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

About Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

