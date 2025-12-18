Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

VNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Vince in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Vince alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNCE

Vince Price Performance

Shares of VNCE opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Vince had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $85.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.89 million.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men’s products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.