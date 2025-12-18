Insider Buying: Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) CEO Acquires $48,939.00 in Stock

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Joseph Ball purchased 3,300 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $48,939.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 114,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,880.31. This trade represents a 2.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 12th, Robert Joseph Ball bought 3,900 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $58,071.00.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Shoulder Innovations ( NYSE:SI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoulder Innovations, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shoulder Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoulder Innovations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the third quarter worth $54,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter valued at $4,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,836,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

