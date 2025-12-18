New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 34,279 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 281,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,449,000 after purchasing an additional 83,304 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 562.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 40,013 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

