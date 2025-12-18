Insider Selling: Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Insider Sells £237,123.21 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Murray McGowan sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191, for a total value of £237,123.21.
Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of IMB opened at GBX 3,176 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,521 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,151.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,050.23.
Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
