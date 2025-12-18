Insider Selling: Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Insider Sells £237,123.21 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Murray McGowan sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191, for a total value of £237,123.21.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 3,176 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,521 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,151.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,050.23.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,425 to GBX 3,650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,562.50.

