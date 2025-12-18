Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Lakeland Industries from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.