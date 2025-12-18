Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,800,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

