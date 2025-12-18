Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $153.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.