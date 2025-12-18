Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.57.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $156.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,802,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,708,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,641,000 after acquiring an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.