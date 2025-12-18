iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

