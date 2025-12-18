Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

