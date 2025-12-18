Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 17,622 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

