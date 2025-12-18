Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $3,802,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.1%

SUSA opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.89 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

