Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

