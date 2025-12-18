Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,283,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,783,000 after buying an additional 139,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $217.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

