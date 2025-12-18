iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,681,000 after buying an additional 175,531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

