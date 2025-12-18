Kwmg LLC Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $214.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

