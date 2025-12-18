iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 579,074 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,576,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,043,000 after buying an additional 160,138 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,544,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,531,000 after buying an additional 388,096 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

