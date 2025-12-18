Kwmg LLC Has $34.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,460,000 after buying an additional 159,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,759,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $178.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

