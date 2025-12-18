Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

