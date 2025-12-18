Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter.

Brand House Collective Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBHC opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Brand House Collective has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brand House Collective in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brand House Collective has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

