FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.900-17.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $347.90.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $295.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.15 and a 200 day moving average of $349.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $250.50 and a 12-month high of $496.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 523.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 170.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

