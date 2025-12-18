Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.9 billion.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9%

PFE stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 41,490,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,335,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 14,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,912,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

