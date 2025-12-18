Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.42 and last traded at GBX 1.42. 246,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 805,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30.

Westminster Group Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.89.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.

The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.

