Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 10.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.27. 2,102,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,421,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.