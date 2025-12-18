Parcl (PRCL) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Parcl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Parcl has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parcl has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parcl alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,032.38 or 0.99882234 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,522.63 or 0.99832514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.01926465 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,292,575.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parcl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parcl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.