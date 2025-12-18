Contrasting Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC)

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armlogi and Freight Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armlogi $190.41 million 0.16 -$15.35 million ($0.41) -1.59 Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.09 -$5.60 million ($3.49) -0.66

Analyst Recommendations

Freight Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freight Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Armlogi and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armlogi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Armlogi and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armlogi -8.72% -62.11% -10.30% Freight Technologies -40.28% -73.48% -31.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Armlogi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Armlogi has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armlogi beats Freight Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

