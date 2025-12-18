Analyzing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Archon”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $95.47 million 0.81 -$46.79 million ($4.14) -1.22 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Archon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

This table compares Skillz and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -69.44% -50.96% -22.19% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Skillz and Archon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Archon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.09%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Archon.

Summary

Skillz beats Archon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

