Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 and last traded at GBX 26.36. Approximately 957,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 243,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.

Sovereign Metals Trading Up 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of £199.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.88.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

