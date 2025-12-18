Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading 20.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 22. 3,850,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 1,183,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125.

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.01.

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

