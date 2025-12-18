Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading 20.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 22. 3,850,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 1,183,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125.
View Our Latest Analysis on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Rate Cuts Make These 3 Income ETFs More Attractive Than Ever
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.