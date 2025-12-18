Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s 6th Largest Position

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,906 shares of company stock worth $63,984,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $298.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $336.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

