Analyzing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextCure and Monte Rosa Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure N/A N/A -$55.65 million ($24.11) -0.44 Monte Rosa Therapeutics $75.62 million 14.42 -$72.70 million $0.32 52.34

NextCure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -131.38% -98.62% Monte Rosa Therapeutics 11.54% 8.28% 5.07%

Risk and Volatility

NextCure has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextCure and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 1 0 3 0 2.50 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40

NextCure currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.84%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats NextCure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure



NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. It has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

