Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 780,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

