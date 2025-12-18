KWB Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 204.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 157,166 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

