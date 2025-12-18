Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

