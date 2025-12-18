KWB Wealth Purchases 46,782 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

KWB Wealth raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 414.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

JBND stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

