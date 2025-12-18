Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September $YSEP

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $1,414,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $3,823,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:YSEP opened at $25.73 on Thursday. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

