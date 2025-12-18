Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,813 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,239,000 after purchasing an additional 495,214 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 685.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 548,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 478,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

