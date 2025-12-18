Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,035 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $69.19 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

