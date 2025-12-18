KWB Wealth Has $27.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $196.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

