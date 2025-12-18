Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF makes up about 1.3% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. Bensler LLC raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 90,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.