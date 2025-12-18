SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Holdings Cut by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,841,000 after acquiring an additional 307,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

