Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $888,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

