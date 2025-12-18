Orser Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.0% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 30,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $556.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total value of $13,019,717.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,977.66. This trade represents a 89.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

