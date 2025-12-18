SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stock Position Lowered by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 397,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares during the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $44.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.