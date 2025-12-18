Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.07.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $382.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

