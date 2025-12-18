Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 8,357 Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $970,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after buying an additional 144,702 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 6,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0%

ECL stock opened at $262.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,816. This trade represents a 3.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

