Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $6.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

