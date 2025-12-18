Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

